﻿150 Pangasinan cops donate blood on Valentine’s Day

Some 150 police personnel of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) voluntarily donated blood as part of the 31st Philippine National Police (PNP) Foundation Day celebration and Valentine’s Day.

The PPPO has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC)-Pangasinan Chapter to carry out the activity with the theme, “Alay na Dugo, Dugtong ng Buhay mo”.

In an interview, PPPO information officer Maj. Katelyne Awingan said the bloodletting activity aims to extend the services of the PNP through blood donation to further enhance their partnership with the community.

Awingan said the activity will augment the blood supply at the PRC blood bank that patients can access in case of an emergency.

“Hindi lang kapulisan ang nagbe-benefit dito kundi ang ating mga kababayan lalo na ng mga indigent at mga biglang nagkakaroon ng biglang sakit. For emergency situations, pwede silang lumapit sa PNP at matulungan silang makipag-coordinate sa Red Cross (The police benefit is not the sole beneficiary from this but also our province mates, especially the indigents, and those who are ill. For emergency situations, they may coordinate with the PNP and they will be coordinated to the Red Cross),” she said.

In a separate interview, police trainee Roma Baldueza said she was elated to donate blood for the benefit of other people needing a blood transfusion.

“Kahit di ko kilala kung sino ang makakatanggap ng dugong inalay ko, masaya dahil alam kong may matutulungan ako sa simpleng paraan (Even though I do not know who will receive the blood I donated, I am happy knowing that I am able to help even in this simple way),” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency