15 tourism-establishments in DavOr capital temporarily closed

Mayor Michelle Rabat has ordered the temporary closure of some 15 tourism-related establishments (TRE) in Mati City, Davao Oriental upon the recommendation of the City Tourism and Promotions Office, an official said Saturday.

Ben Jason Tesiorna, city information officer told Philippine News Agency (PNA), the said TRE’s failed to present a certificate of authority to operate (CAO) from the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Among the TRE’s served with the closure order starting Friday afternoon were Amihan sa Dahican, Bahay Kubo, Cala, Casa Blanca, Darrport Campsite, Langkaya, Mountain Top Spring, Park Hub Beach Resort (Resureccion), Polong Bar and Campsite, Primm Beach House, Sakura Inland Resort, Sand Beach Resort, Secluded, Sheepy’s Surf Resort, and Surf’s Up Resort.

In the order, it stated that the closure is only temporary until such time the closed resorts could show their CAO from the DOT.

Two of the resorts are owned by the family of the mayor.

Many of the temporarily closed resorts have already submitted their application for CAO to the DOT and that they are now just waiting for approval of their application to be able to resume operation.

“It is unfortunate that two of our family’s resorts were included in the closure order but the law must be implemented fairly and evenly to all regardless of who is at the helm of power,” Rabat said.

However, she assured their resorts’ CAO will be released by next week.

Most of the resorts in Mati City are compliant with the requirements mandated by the local government.

The CAO is a new requirement required by the DOT in light of the coronavirus pandemic. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency