15 quake-affected LGUs in Surigao Sur get 86K food packs

BUTUAN: Fifteen local government units (LGUs) in Surigao del Sur affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake on Dec. 2 have so far received 86,377 family food packs (FFPs) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13). 'The agency continues its effort to support families affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur,' DSWD-13 said in a statement Wednesday, adding Secretary Rex Gatchalian committed to assist the affected families during his visit to the province on Dec. 4. Latest data provided by the agency indicated that 13,400 FFPs were sent to Bislig City, 11,350 to Hinatuan, 10,000 to Tandag City, 8,939 to Tagbina, 8,135 to Tago, and 7,885 to Carrascal. In addition, 4,737 FFPs were also provided for the town of Madrid, 4,500 in Cortes, 4,400 in Lingig, 3,172 in San Agustin, 2,887 in Barobo, 2,562 in Bayabas, 2,223 in San Miguel, 1,187 in Cagwait, and 1,000 in Lianga. 'The DSWD-13 is actively coordinating with the municipalities to provide aid to as many affected families, monitors its distribution progress, providing updates and reports to different stakeholders to apprise them of the actual situation in the region,' the agency said. Based on the initial assessment of Hinatuan town, it incurred an estimated damage of PHP10.460 million on government infrastructures and PHP88 million on residential houses. Source: Philippines News Agency