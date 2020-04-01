15 PUMs in Guimbal, Iloilo to undergo Covid-19 test

The Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 6 (Western Visayas) on Wednesday directed 15 persons under monitoring (PUM) from Guimbal town, Iloilo to undergo testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The health department has declared all residents of Guimbal as PUMs as local transmission of the disease was confirmed on Tuesday.

To date, Guimbal town has three confirmed Covid-19-positive cases. The third case is a 58-year-old male who expired on Tuesday.

Guimbal municipal health officer, Dr. Jay Dorin, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that the 15 were identified as high-risk contacts of Guimbal’s Patient No. 3.

“The directive of the DOH-6 after the contact tracing is we will do the testing for the high-risk contacts. We listed 15 direct contacts of Patient 3,” Dorin said in a phone interview.

Included in the 15 are Patient 3’s wife, his child, two relatives, a stay-in helper, another helper and his child, and the family driver.

The others are his friends and acquaintances, he said.

“The 15 are currently well and have no signs and symptoms,” Dorin said, adding that their swab samples would be sent to DOH-6 on Thursday.

Patient 3, he said, has traveled to Manila and returned to Guimbal last March 13. He began coughing on March 19. He tele-consulted a private doctor and took antibiotics for a week.

Patient 3 also suffered from co-morbid factors, such as hypertension and diabetes. He had been admitted and isolated at a hospital since March 27 and expired on Tuesday.

Dorin said Guimbal’s Patient 3 had no close contact with Patients 1 or 2 but visited the same area frequented by Patient 1.

“He (Patient 3) had an ongoing project in the church but he ha(d) no direct contact with our first patient,” he said, adding that Patient 3 might also have caught the virus during his visit in Manila.

Meanwhile, Guimbal’s Patient 1, a 65-year-old male, is currently in stable condition. He is awaiting repeat testing after two weeks.

Guimbal’s Patient 2, a 51-year-old female, is currently well and asymptomatic. She was already put on home quarantine last March 18 since she was last exposed to the first patient on March 17.

Because all residents of Guimbal were declared PUMs, Dorin said the Municipal Health Office has advised the estimated 34,000 residents to keep track of their body temperature and remain vigilant of their health condition.

He said the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERTS) are always on alert to address any health problem that may arise.

“I also opened my own mobile number to all residents so anyone can contact me if they feel Covid-like symptoms,” Dorin said.

Although local transmission was confirmed in the town, Dorin he advised residents not to panic.

“Maybe the very purpose of us being declared as PUM(s) is that the residents cannot go out of the(ir) houses,” he said, reminding residents to observe home quarantine and avoid traveling, especially outside the town.

Source : Philippines News Agency