15 Pinoys in Qatar infected with Covid-19: envoy

A total of 15 Filipinos have so far been found positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Qatar while the remains of those who died have been sent home, Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Alan Timbayan reported Monday.

In an online briefing, Timbayan said those found positive were immediately treated by Qatar’s Ministry for Public Health (MPH) while the embassy has assisted the family of the deceased.

“We repatriated the remains of those who died and made sure to inform and condoled with their next of kin,” Timbayan said.

For Filipinos currently living in Qatar, he said they may call the MPH hotline 1600 if they are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 for immediate treatment.

Currently, he said the Philippine embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Doha are representing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on labor issues and other matters with Qatari authorities such as the Ministry of Labor.

“All labor issues are being taken care of by the POLO and the embassy; we have sent to the Ministry of Labor the resolution of cases,” Timbayan said.

Meanwhile, he said 912 OFWs, including six infants, have so far been repatriated on May 20, June 20, and July 8 of this year — with 4,600 still to be repatriated based on the number of those who have registered for assistance with the embassy.

For this month, he said two charter flights have been lined up to bring home those who have registered, in addition to helping those who have booked passage with Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines.

“Our embassy is ready to assist OFWs and we’re doing everything to repatriate them; we can be contacted through our Facebook page and hotline [for assistance],” Timabayan said

Source: Philippines News Agency