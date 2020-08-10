15 Pangasinan cops recover from coronavirus

Fifteen personnel of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have now fully recovered.

In a statement issued on Monday, PPPO said 11 out of the 15 patients were isolated in the established isolation facility at the police provincial command here, while the other four were housed in their respective municipal isolation facilities.

“After being taken care of by the personnel of PPPO and the Provincial Health Office (PHO), the patients were sent to their respective homes on August 8,” the statement said.

The patients will observe the 14-day strict mandatory home quarantine before they could go back to work, it added.

Last month, about 2,000 PPPO personnel underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, and 15 of them tested positive based on the result released by the PHO on July 24 wherein 14 were asymptomatic and one experienced a flu-like symptom.

Under the supervision of provincial director Col. Redrico Maranan, the PPPO urged all its personnel to be more cautious while performing their mandated duties.

“Let us all be more cautious and observe the necessary health protocols to stop the spread of Covid-19,” it said.

As of this posting, Pangasinan has 262 Covid-19 confirmed cases, 201 of them have recovered while 12 have died and 49 are confined in hospitals or isolation facilities.

