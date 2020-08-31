15 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Nueva Ecija

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province rose to 247 after 15 new infections were reported on Sunday.

Citing the latest report from the provincial Department of Health office, the Nueva Ecija Inter-Agency Task Force (NEIATF) also said that 166 patients have already recovered while 19 succumbed to the dreaded disease since the onset of the health crisis.

The new confirmed cases include six health care workers — a 39-year-old man from Laur, a 48-year-old woman from San Leonardo, and women aged 46, 31, 51 and 47 years, all from Palayan City.

Other patients registered in Palayan City were a 58-year-old male security guard, a 63-year-old utility worker, 51-year-old woman, a 45-year-old driver, and a 64-year-old man, the report showed.

A 46-year-old woman who had close contact with a previously confirmed case was logged in Bongabon town.

From this city, the new confirmed cases are a 26-year-old man with travel history to Makati and Manila and a 64-year-old woman.

A seafarer, aged 36, who reportedly travelled to Manila was the latest confirmed case in Guimba town, the NEIATF added.

The task force, headed by Gov. Aurelio Umali, reiterated his call to public to observe health protocols to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

