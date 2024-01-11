15 drug surrenderers get livelihood aid from Lapu-Lapu LGU

LAPU-LAPU: A total of 15 drug surrenderers in this historical island city have benefited from free treatment as well as a sustainable livelihood program after graduating from their rehabilitation, Mayor Junard Chan said on Thursday. He added that the city government's initiatives are aligned with the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to adopt a holistic effort in addressing the drug problem. Chan said the city government allocated PHP75,000 for each of the 15 surrenderers as financial assistance for their Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) after completing their community-based drug rehabilitation program. 'To help them start a new life after their surrender, Lapu-Lapu City helps them with their rehabilitation and provides cash assistance to sustain a livelihood activity,' he told reporters. Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said of the 15 individuals placed under a community-laden treatment process, 11 have been able to start a new li velihood. According to Lao, two others have again tested positive for an illegal substance during a surprise drug test, the other one went out to skip the test, and another was absent. He said the livelihood is an aftercare program meant to give the surrenderers useful activities after receiving treatment. Skills training is required before the release of the seed money and their progress will be monitored by local social workers. Source: Philippines News Agency