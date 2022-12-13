15 Coast Guard captains promoted to commodore rank

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed the promotion of 15 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) captains to the rank of commodore.

The PCG said the promotions were announced in a transmittal paper sent by the Office of the President (OP) to the PCG signed on Dec. 9.

“The PCG is now coordinating with the Office of the President and the Office of the DOTr (Department of Transportation) Secretary for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-promoted Coast Guard one-star generals,” the PCG said in a social media post.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin reported that Marcos approved the promotions based on the recommendations of DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Most of those promoted are general line officers such as CG Capt. Christopher Meniado, PCG District Palawan Commander; CG Capt. Dominador Senador, Maritime Safety Services Command Chief of Staff; CG Capt. Algier Ricafrente, Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for International Affairs; CG Capt. Geronimo Tuvilla, PCG District Northern Mindanao Commander and CG Capt. Fideles Sallidao, National Operations Center for Oil Pollution Director.

These also include CG Capt. Romeo Pulido Jr., PCG District Eastern Visayas Commander; CG Capt. Rejard Marfe, PCG District BARMM Commander; CG Capt. Geoffrey Espaldon, Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for Logistics; CG Capt. Prudencio Patricio Jr., Coast Guard Infrastructure Development Service Commander; CG Capt. Jay Tristan Tarriela–Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for Human Resource Management and CG Capt. Vincent Bingbong Fiesta–PCG District Northeastern Luzon Commander.

Some technical line officers are also promoted such as CG Capt. Fedelyn Santos, Leadership and Doctrine Development Command Director; CG Capt. Alexis Calderon, Coast Guard Medical Service Commander; CG Capt. Lysamyra Marie Gavan– Coast Guard Nursing Service Commander and CG Capt. Lowie Palines– Coast Guard Ecumenical Chaplain Service Commander.

