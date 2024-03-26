15 BIFF members yield in Maguindanao Sur

CAMP SIONGCO: Fifteen members of the extremist Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) took the chance to return to mainstream society while observing the fasting month of Ramadan. Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Brigade, welcomed Monday afternoon the surrender of the BIFF members. Pangcog and Col. Michael Glenn Manansala, commander of the 6th Infantry Battalion (6IB), presented the combatants to Maguindanao del Sur Vice Governor Nathaniel Midtimbang during the surrender program and distribution of livelihood assistance at the 6IB headquarters in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur, according to a news release. The returnees also turned in their high-powered firearms. 'They are active members of the local terrorist group,' Manansala, who facilitated the surrender of the violent extremists, said. Among the firearms that the BIFF turned over to the military were an 81mm mortar launcher and two homemade cal. 50 Barrett rifles. Each surrenderer received a sack of rice and monet ary and non-monetary assistance from the provincial government. 'Tell your colleagues to reconsider returning to the fold of the law and live peacefully with your loved ones,' Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, Army 6th Infantry Division commander, said. Since January, at least 30 violent extremists operating in two Maguindanao provinces have surrendered to the military. Source: Philippines News Agency