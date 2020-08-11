14th Covid-19 death recorded in Bataan as cases climb to 498

A senior citizen was the latest recorded fatality due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province, bringing the death tally to 14, while the number of confirmed cases increased to 498.

Governor Albert Garcia said on Tuesday that the 14th victim of the dreaded disease was a 60-year-old woman from this city.

The governor, citing the Monday night report of the Provincial Health Office (PHO), also said that two of the three new Covid-19 cases are also senior citizens. They are a 60-year-old woman from this city and a 69-year-old man from Mariveles, both in-patients in a hospital here.

The other new case is a 22-year-old male from Mariveles, who has a travel history to Olongapo City and had close contact with another patient who earlier tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, four patients that included an infant, recovered from the dreaded disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 298.

Those who have beaten the disease are a two-year-old girl and a 38-year-old female from Abucay, and a 17-day-old girl and a 40-year-old female from Mariveles.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases was registered at 186.

Out of the 9,513 who took the Covid-19 test, 498 were found positive, 8,672 turned negative and 343 are still waiting for their results.

Source: Philippines News Agency