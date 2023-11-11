1,484 LGUs have BFP fire stations, fire trucks

Close to 1,500 local government units (LGUs) are now better equipped in case of fire incidents and other emergencies that might require immediate assistance from firefighters and first responders, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a news release on Saturday, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that as of September, 1,484 cities and municipalities already have fire stations.

Of the 150 LGUs still without fire trucks and fire stations, six have newly constructed buildings for operationalization, 16 are ongoing construction, and the remaining 128 are recommended for priority construction.

'Hindi biro ang masunugan kaya talaga namang sinisikap natin katuwang ang Bureau of Fire Protection na mabigyan lahat ng ating mga bayan at lungsod ng kakayahan upang malabanan ang mga sunog at makatugon sa iba pang mga sitwasyon na nangangailangan ng kanilang agarang pagtugon (Being victims of fire is no joke, that's why we are really working with the Bureau of Fire Protection [BFP] to provide all our towns and cities with the ability to fight fires and respond to other situations that require their immediate response),' Abalos said.

Abalos said the BFP now has a total of 2,912 firetruck units of different water-carrying capacities, of which 465 new 1,000-gallon trucks were obtained through bulk procurement since 2022.

'With more fire stations and modern fire trucks, the response time of the firefighters in case of fire will be shortened from the standard seven minutes for every kilometer and about seven minutes per 2.5 kilometers in Metro Manila due to traffic congestion,' he said.

Republic Act 11589 or the BFP Modernization Act of 2021 provides that the BFP, in coordination with the DILG, shall enhance the capability of its personnel, acquire state-of-the-art fire prevention, fire suppression, fire investigation, and emergency medical and rescue services facilities and equipment.

It also broadens the BFP's mandate by including fire prevention and suppression in economic zones, disaster risk response, and emergency management.

Source: Philippines News Agency