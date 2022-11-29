145K learners benefit from Accenture’s skills-building program

MANILA: Business process management (BPM) firm Accenture Philippines reported Tuesday that some 145,000 learners have benefitted from its Skills to Succeed (S2S) Academy, a skills-building program to enhance Filipinos’ employability.

In a press conference, Accenture Philippines, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and their partner non-governmental organizations (NGOs) reaffirmed their commitment to continue the S2S Academy that was launched in 2018.

“Accenture has leveraged digital development and digital innovation in order to provide impact at scale, and help bridge the gap for the employment and skills gap for the vulnerable and marginalized sector of our society,” Accenture Philippines country managing director Lito Tayag said.

Tayag said the free online learning course has helped Filipino youth in starting their careers and also addressed the skills gap in the industry.

“Talent upskilling has always been a focus for Accenture Philippines. We believe in the importance of equipping the Filipino talent with the right skills through technology-enablement programs like the S2S Academy,” he added.

Accenture Philippines Corporate Citizenship Program manager Emerson Enriquez said the majority of the learners are those between ages 18 to 24 years old who are looking for their first job.

Enriquez added the S2S Academy also benefitted those who would like for a career shift and would require to have an additional skill set.

The S2S Academy, which can be accessed through https://s2sacademy.com/, now has over 100 modules that help individuals to raise their employability and for them to land their chosen jobs.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has been pushing for strengthening the country’s human capital by investing in education and training.

This will help Filipinos to get more high-quality and resilient jobs

Source: Philippines News Agency