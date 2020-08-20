14 more Pinoys test positive for Covid-19 abroad: DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said 14 more Filipinos test positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) abroad, raising the overall tally to 9,973.

It also registered one new recovery and zero fatality, increasing and maintaining the total to 5,869 and 733, respectively.

To date, there are 3,371 active cases among Filipinos overseas, 361 are undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific, 501 in Europe, 2,350 in the Middle East/Africa, and 159 in the Americas.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of Filipinos abroad and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” it said in a statement.

The agency has repatriated more than 141,531 overseas Filipinos since the pandemic began, 87,569 of whom are land-based workers while 53,962 are seafarers who were mostly affected by the sailing suspension of several cruise lines abroad.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said the DFA is expecting more repatriates in the coming days from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the United States, Japan, and Papua New Guinea.

Source : Philippines News Agency