14 hurt as bus falls on its side in northern Negros

At least 14 passengers were injured when a Ceres bus fell on its side while evading a motorcycle along the highway in Barangay Purisima, Manapla town in northern Negros Occidental at about 5 a.m. on Saturday. In a report, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said the passengers, who sustained minor wounds, were brought to the Dr. Ramon B. Gustilo Hospital. The bus driver was identified as Albert Baloran Villarias, 48, a resident of Manapla, and the motorcycle rider, as Jembo Deita Pogosa, 37, of Bago City, according to a police report. Initial information showed both the passenger bus and the motorcycle were bound for this capital city when the motorcycle rider hit a bump and veered towards the lane of the bus. The bus driver tried to avoid the motorcycle, leading the bus to fall on its side in a grassy area. 'The Ceres bus was traveling at a slow speed and no life was lost,' the MDRRMO said in a Facebook post. Meanwhile, Pogosa abandoned his motorcycle and could not yet be located while Villarias was placed in the custody of the Manapla municipal police station for further investigation.

