14 ex-Zambo Sur rebels, militiamen undergo carpentry training

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Fourteen former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and six militiamen are undergoing a 41-day carpentry training in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur, the 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) said Monday.

The training, which kicked-off last Friday at Camp Major David Sabido, is a joint undertaking of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and 53IB.

“The training intends to capacitate the FRs (former rebels) and CAFGU (Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit) members with skills in carpentry to expand their livelihood potential and become more productive members of society,” Lt. Col. Terence Ylanan, 53IB commander, said in a statement.

Caril Ann Ong, TESDA-Zamboanga del Sur head, said the agency is ready to extend basic services for the reintegration of former NPA rebels to the mainstream society.

Ylanan, meanwhile, thanked TESDA for providing livelihood training “for the benefit of our FRs and our CAFGU Active Auxiliaries.”

The participants will receive Carpentry National Certificate 2 upon completion of the training

Source: Philippines News Agency