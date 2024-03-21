14 ex-rebels get over P900K assistance

DUMAGUETE CITY: Fourteen former rebels (FRs) of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) from Negros Oriental have received over PHP910,000 government financial assistance under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP). The Provincial Task Force Balik-Loob led the distribution of benefits Wednesday at the Maringal Hall of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office in Barangay Agan-an, Sibulan town in Negros Oriental, according to Lt. Evelio Ilanga, 62IB commanding officer, on Thursday. Of the 14 FRs, 13 were regular NPA members who each received PHP P15,000 for immediate assistance and PHP50,000.00 for livelihood assistance. One FR was a Militia ng Bayan member who also received PHP15,000 immediate assistance. They also received PHP5,000 cash assistance each from the Provincial Veterinary Office. The Provincial Agriculture Office also gave them live native chicken, vegetable seedlings, and reading materials. Governor Manuel Sagarbarria handed out one sack of 50 kilograms of rice each and food packs and promised to look into a housing project, he added. The former rebels from Guihulngan City and Canlaon City previously surrendered to the 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, the Philippine National Police, and the local Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Guihulngan. 'The assistance from the national and local governments will definitely help the FRs start a new life and we look forward to the remnants of the guerilla fronts to also lay down their arms and return to mainstream society,' Ilanga said in a news release. Source: Philippines News Agency