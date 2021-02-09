14 ex-NPA rebels from Sarangani get aid

Fourteen former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels from Sarangani province have received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in line with the government’s enhanced reintegration program, an official said Monday.

Cezario Joel Espejo, DSWD-Region 12 director, said they released one-time outright cash grants of PHP5,000 each to the returnees to support their basic needs amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Espejo said the cash aid is part of their interventions under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, which supports the recovery of individuals and families suffering from unexpected life events or crises.

The grants were received by the beneficiaries while undergoing healing and reconciliation sessions at the Horizon Suites here.

“We assure our former rebels that the government will be with them every step of the way in their desire to have a new life,” Espejo said in a statement.

The official said the cash assistance’s release complements the government’s “whole-of-nation” approach in addressing the communist insurgency.

DSWD-12 is part of the Soccsksargen Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, created through Executive Order No. 70 issued in December 2018 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Espejo said the agency is tasked with harmonizing the delivery of basic services and social development packages to conflict-affected areas and vulnerable communities, facilitate societal inclusivity, and ensure active participation of all sectors of society in the pursuit of the country’s peace agenda.

Last year, he said DPWH-12 assisted over 400 former New People’s Army rebels through the AICS and their other support programs.