14 ECQ violators nabbed in Albay

At least 14 persons including four minors were rounded up by policemen on Tuesday night for violating the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) rules on curfew hours and liquor ban in separate operations in Polangui town and Ligao City in Albay.

In an interview Wednesday, Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said arrested for violating the curfew in Polangui at around 10 a.m. were Jonel Borja, 19, of Barangay Sugcad; Mark Antony Gandia, 33, of Barangay Basud; Arnold Dajuyo, 39, of Barangay Agos; Thomas Basco, 25, of Barangay Matacon; and Benjie Serio, 31, of Barangay Ubaliw.

“In Ligao City, police operatives caught seven persons including two minors having a drinking binge at around 6:30 p.m. in Barangay Layon,” he said.

Arrested were Manuel Quinalayo Laurden, 24; Rey Pelnis Pabocon, 22; Diether Quinalayo Bautista, 25; Marlon Penis Pobocan, 25; and Mark Odono Quintan, 33.

Panganiban said the four arrested minors, who were not named, were brought to the custody of the police’s women and children’s protection unit. Source: Philippines News Agency