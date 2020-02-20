14 day quarantine continues: DOH

14 day quarantine is still required for travelers entering the Philippines, especially those who passed through areas with cases of the coronavirus 2019 (Covid 19), the Department of Health � Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) 6 (Western Visayas) has said.

Undergoing quarantine is being done individually and not by group because the date of exposure varies among travelers, regional epidemiologist, Dr. Glenn Alonsabe said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Here, we based the 14 day quarantine period on the last day from their exit in China or SAR (special administrative region). Each individual has (his/her) own quarantine period, Alonsabe said.

On February 2, the country imposed a temporary travel ban for flights coming from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.

With the resumption of flights going to Hong Kong and Macao, he said they would not know if and when the inbound flights would also resume.

Once inbound flights resume, they will again start counting the 14 day quarantine period for those arriving in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mary Jane Roches G. Juanico, DOH CHD 6 Infectious Cluster head, said as of February 18, Western Visayas had one remaining patient under investigation (PUI) who is still in a hospital in Capiz and awaiting the results of specimen sent for testing.

From January 1 to February 18, Western Visayas had 37 recorded PUIs, 36 of whom had been discharged after testing negative for Covid 19.

We have a downward trend in terms of PUI in our region, she said.

DOH 6 OIC assistant director, Ma. Julia Z. Villanueva, advised the public not (to) let their guards down.

She added that they should continue to practice self protection measures, observe respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, and social distancing measures.

The use of face mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection. Frequent handwashing with soap and water or using an alcohol based hand sanitizer is highly recommended, Villanueva added.

