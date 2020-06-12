14 court workers quarantined for possible Covid-19 exposure

Fourteen personnel of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) here have been ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine after one of them was reportedly exposed to a relative who had contact with a confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient in Cotabato City.

In a memorandum released to the media Thursday, acting Executive Judge Joyce Kho Maribueno said a staff member of RTC Branch 36 had come in contact on June 6 with a sister whose spouse has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maribueno said the court employee, who reported to work on June 8 and 9, was only informed about the matter on Wednesday, June 10.

Mirabueno directed court employees who had direct contact with the concerned co-worker to undergo 14-day self-quarantine.

She ordered the conduct of contact-tracing for other persons who might have had engagements with the female employee when she reported for work.

“Should anyone develop symptoms, please take the necessary precautions, and please inform your respective presiding judges and executive judges,” she noted in the memorandum dated June 10.

Mirabueno said they already coordinated the matter with the Office of the Deputy Court Administrator for Mindanao.

Dr. Rochelle Oco, acting head of the City Health Office (CHO), said Friday they were regularly monitoring the situation at the Hall of Justice here and the employees under quarantine.

On Thursday, Oco said their personnel disinfected the premises of RTC Branch 36 and nearby court salas and offices.

“We conducted verification about the matter and made some recommendations. These were now being complied by the court,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency