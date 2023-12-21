14 Cebu security guards win labor case, get P700-K compensation

CEBU CITY: Fourteen security guards will be celebrating a merrier Christmas as they were finally awarded PHP700,000 in compensation for the labor case they filed against their former employer. Lilia Estillore, director of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7 (Central Visayas), said the 14 security guards finally received the amount as their claims through the writ of execution issued by the labor agency against their employer's bank account. The affected security guards personally claimed their checks at the DOLE-7 office here with the designated sheriff and regional sheriff facilitating the release of their monetary awards. According to Estillore, a female security guard whose identity is withheld, claimed Wednesday the highest monetary awards amounting to PHP67,000 with the rest receiving from almost PHP18,000 to more than PHP66,000 each. 'The company concerned shelled out a total of PHP706,021.11 as restitution for the underpayment of wages, non-payment of overtime premium, regular holiday p ay, special holiday premium, and the 13th-month pay for the workers,' Estillore told the Philippines News Agency. She said the security guards, stationed at a hypermarket in the capital city, filed their case against their employer in 2022. They claimed they were denied their monetary benefits. 'This is another feat of DOLE-7 where there is full compliance to and satisfaction with the compliance order released and the writ of execution served,' she added. Estillore said where there is no compliance at the plant level, during the grace period after the conduct of the inspection, or during the mandatory conference, they would usually make sure that companies complained of comply by way of serving a writ of execution. Source: Philippines News Agency