13th Justice Zone opens in Dagupan City

MANILA: The country's 13th Justice Zone is now operational in Pangasinan province. Located in Dagupan City, it is the sixth under the term of Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo. Justice Zones are established by the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) to trim the delay in the delivery of justice in remote areas by allowing real-time collaboration. Among the institutions involved are the SC, police, Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. "Working together, in the spirit of bayanihan (cooperation) and oneness that animates this approach, I am certain that we will win back the trust and confidence of our people in our justice system, and in doing so assure the strong and stable rule of law in our country," Gesmundo said in a news release Monday, the same day of the Justice Zone inauguaration. Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said that under the guidance and leadership of JSCC, 'the future of the administration of justice and the rule of law is very promising.' 'We sincerely hope that our steadfast efforts in the DOJ not only leave a lasting impact in us, but perhaps help create bigger ripples, if not waves, of change and reforms in our society. We are truly grateful to our fellow justice league trailblazers, for their vision, dedication, teamwork, support, and cooperation in order to promote justice, equity, and fairness in the country." Vasquez said. The first Justice Zone opened in Quezon City in 2014. Eleven others are located in Cebu, Davao, Angeles in Pampanga, Bacolod in Negros Island, Naga in Camarines Sur, Calamba in Laguna, Balanga in Bataan, Baguio City, Zamboanga, Tagaytay, and Puerto Princesa in Palawan. Source: Philippines News Agency