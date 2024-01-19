139 ‘Konsulta’ centers ready to serve PhilHealth-Bicol members

LEGAZPI: The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) - Bicol has 139 accredited service providers under its Konsulta (Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama) comprehensive outpatient benefits package. So far, 1.6 million out of PhilHealth-Bicol's 5.3 million members have registered for Konsulta (Consultation), according to a phone interview with regional public affairs unit head Leri Ilagan on Friday. Some of the laboratories or diagnostic examinations that a member can avail of for free are urinalysis, fecalysis, pap smear, chest X-ray, creatinine check, sputum microscopy, and fecal occult blood test. Available drugs and medicines are anti-microbial, fluid and electrolytes, anti-asthma, anti-diabetics, and anti-hypertensives. "We encourage more to be a member and avail the Konsulta package. The Konsulta package is an expanded primary care benefit of PhilHealth. Iba pa po ito sa PhilHealth benefits na pwede i-avail ng members (This is different from the regular PhilHealth benefits that members can avail of). With this program, we could de-clog hospitals, and navigate patients for immediate, proper, and quality healthcare services," Ilagan told the Philippine News Agency. Accredited providers can provide consultation, health screening, and assessment during initial and follow-up sessions, depending on the location. "Our priority is the accessibility of the patients to the providers," she said. The Konsulta package is available for all members, regardless of economic status, as mandated by the Universal Health Care Law. "As long as they are members, they can use it. The best part is that it's free. The services will be paid for by PhilHealth," Ilagan said. For 2023, PhilHealth-Bicol paid PHP32.1 million for benefit claims of Konsulta providers in the six provinces of the region. Ilagan said a separate registration for the Konsulta package is required for those who want to be avail of the program. There are two ways to register for the program. First is through self-registration, where they log in to th e member portal or member online registration in the PhilHealth website, while the other is through assisted registration, including at PhilHealth corporate action centers. "For those who are interested in registering but are not sure what to do, they can visit PhilHealth offices and we are very much willing to explain the Konsulta package," she said. Source: Philippines News Agency