﻿138K kids eyed for routine immunization in Bicol

The Department of Health in Bicol (DOH-5) is optimistic of achieving its target to inoculate 138,457 children under the government’s routine childhood immunization program against vaccine-preventable diseases in the region.

Dr. Monrey Isaiah Mancilla, regional medical coordinator for the national immunization program, said the dedication and hard work of health workers as well as the help of local government units (LGUs) boosted their goal to immunize more children.

“The DOH-5 and the LGUs in Bicol are conducting every Wednesday ‘Brgy. Bakuna Day’ as well as catchup immunization activities regularly to ensure that infants below one-year-old will receive the vaccines. For the parents, they may reach their barangay health workers to know more about the available vaccines,” Mancilla told the Philippine News Agency on Monday.

He also encouraged parents to take advantage of the immunization programs given by the agency and make sure to complete vaccines needed to boost their children’s health.

“Immunization activities are conducted to ensure children’s safety for vaccine-preventable diseases – measles, rubella, Japanese encephalitis, and rotavirus. The vaccines are safe, free, and proven already to be effective,” he added.

Routine immunization in Bicol has experienced interruptions and delays due to a series of typhoons and the government’s response against Covid-19 pandemic.

Mancilla earlier said pneumonia is the leading cause of mortality and morbidity for children.

“In general, for kids, tama, pneumonia talaga ang nakikita po natin na laging nadudoon sa mga top causes ng mortality and morbidity (In general, for kids, pneumonia is really one of the top causes of mortality and morbidity),” Mancilla said.

He said causes of pneumonia and other respiratory infections are preventable through immunization.

“Ang kagandahan sa pneumonia, karamihan sa mga causes niya ay meron po tayong available na bakuna (Good thing with pneumonia, most of its causes have now available vaccine),” he added.

