﻿136 former drug users in Butuan village complete 24-day rehab

Some 136 former illegal drug dependents in Barangay Doongan, Butuan City on Saturday completed the 24-day Community-based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP).

The CBDRP was facilitated by the Anti-Drug Council of Butuan City and the barangay government of Doongan with the support of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police.

During the graduation ceremony, Doongan Barangay Captain Gilberto Enriquez said around 400 individuals involved in illegal drugs in their barangay have surrendered to authorities since 2016.

“Unfortunately, after their surrender, some went back to illegal drugs that resulted in their arrests while others were killed,” Enriquez said.

More than 100 drug dependents are expected to join the next batch of CBDRP scheduled in March this year, he added.

“The barangay officials of Doongan are hoping that these former drug dependents will completely renew their lives,” Enriquez said.

He added that the CBDPR graduates are also qualified to join the livelihood and skills training that will be provided by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) with the barangay government of Doongan.

Among those who graduated from the CBDRP was Alvin Sanchez, who was also elected president of their class.

“I stopped the use of illegal drugs after I realized its ill-effects to myself, my family, and their future,” Sanchez said in his message during the program.

He is thankful to the government for the programs and opportunities given to illegal drug users who wish to change their lives.

“I will never go back to illegal drug use. My focus now is on my work as a driver and to my family,” Sanchez said.

He added that he will be joining the livelihood and skills training that will be facilitated by TESDA in their barangay.

Enriquez said that they are still finalizing the dates of the livelihood and skills training for the former illegal drug dependents in Doongan.

Source: Philippines News Agency