136 ENTREPRENEURS TO PARTICIPATE IN MELAKA AGRO MADANI SALES CARNIVAL

The Melaka branch of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) will hold a state-level Agro MADANI Sales Carnival from Aug 30 to Sept 3 at Dataran Sejarah Ayer Keroh involving 136 entrepreneurs.

FAMA Melaka director Hairudin Yunos said the carnival included several clusters among them Food Industry and Agriculture, floriculture, fresh food, popular food, food trucks and Agro MADANI Sale.

"The main focus of this programme is to provide savings between 10 and 30 percent lower price offers than the market price in addition to helping entrepreneurs market their products.

"Apart from the sales activities, among the main attractions of this programme are the fireworks display in conjunction with National Day eve, a perdana forum, entrepreneurs' townhall session, patriotic songs singing competition, 'petting zoo' and a muay thai tournament throughout the five days of the programme," he told reporters, here today.

Earlier, he was present at the Agro MADANI Special Sales Programme at the Merlimau Farmers' Market site in conjunction with the declaration of the First Farmers' Day celebration on Aug 6, 1972.

Hairudin said in conjunction with canrival, FAMA Melaka is also offering sales with special promotions for the first 100 visitors at three locations, in Merlimau as well as the Alor Gajah Farmers' Market and Agrobazaar Rakyat in Duyong.

"Among the promotions offered is a combo sale priced at RM6.80 for a combo set of 10 chicken eggs, yellow noodles and fish balls with a savings of RM5.20, in addition to chicken priced at RM6.80 each and Q-Fish priced at RM6.80 for one pack," he said.

In the meantime, he said FAMA Melaka is also targeting a sales value of RM1.2 million until the end of this year through the Agro MADANI Sales Programme and so far a total of RM400,000 has been successfully recorded until July.

He added that FAMA Melaka will also increase sales operations involving 250 outlets in identified locations until December involving 140 agricultural entrepreneurs.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency