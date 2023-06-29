13 workers rescued from Las Piñas POGO hurt in escape try

Thirteen foreigners among the 2,714 workers rescued from an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Las Piñas City were injured in an alleged escape attempt early Thursday morning. In a report, Philippine National Police -Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) director Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia said eight of the injured needed medical attention while five others suffered minor injuries. 'Out of which, eight needs medical attention, while five received minor injuries and 35 were unharmed. Some RMFB (Regional Mobile Force Battalion) personnel sustained slight physical injuries and were given proper medical treatment,' according to a report of the Philippine National Police -Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG). Police said the incident occurred when some foreign nationals got mad after seeing that a number of their Filipino counterparts, who were also rescued during the raid early Tuesday, were being processed for release. 'During the process, foreign national victims had felt envious, shouted and rushed to the gate (Gate 1 along JP Laurel Street) attempting to escape the compound, thus a commotion started. Personnel of RMFB, NCRPO (Regional Mobile Force Battalion, National Capital Region Police Office) immediately responded and a total of 48 foreign nationals were pacified,' the report read. Some of the angry foreign nationals allegedly attempted to jump over the back portion of the compound which is a high fence and protected with electric barbed wires. Police said such an incident was the reason behind the injuries sustained by the foreign nationals. Wounded foreign nationals were initially treated by the barangay medical team and sent to the hospital for further medication. The situation was pacified and the NCRPO deployed two teams of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as an additional force. 'Investigation is now on process to determine the cause and instigator of the commotion,' the report read. Meanwhile, Kong Esqueta, legal consultant of the POGO firm Xianchuang Nerwork Technology Inc. said in a radio interview that their company has valid POGO licenses until 2025 and that the employees also have working visas. Escueta added that the victims were not allowed to get their own lawyer and were forced to sign in the document that they could not file a complaint in front of a Public Attorneys Office (PAO) lawyer. The raids were conducted on Tuesday morning and led to the rescue of 2,714 alleged POGO workers -- 1,534 are Filipinos while the rest are foreigners from various parts of Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Source: Philippines News Agency