13 recover, 1 dead from Covid-19 in Bataan

A 72-year-old woman from Hermosa town, this province, died of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of fatalities to seven.

Governor Albert Garcia, citing a report of the Provincial Health Office (PHO), said the woman was admitted to a hospital on April 30 and died on Thursday, May 21.

He said the number of Covid-19 patients in the province still stands at 146 with no new infection reported on Thursday.

On the other hand, Garcia said the number of those who recovered from the dreaded disease rose to 92 after 13 were added to the list of new recoveries.

Recoveries include a 63-year-old and a 33-year-old, both male, from Balanga City; 39-year-old male and 50-year-old female from Limay town; a 52-year-old male from Orani; a 44-year-old from Dinalupihan; 23-year-old female from Abucay; 26-year-old male from Mariveles; a 42-year-old male from Orion; a 19-year-old male from Samal; a 41-year-old female health worker from Dinalupihan; a 28-year-old male health worker from this city; and a 34-year-old male health worker from Orani.

Out of 2,465 people tested of the virus in Bataan, there are 146 confirmed cases, 406 are waiting for the result while 1,913 were found negative, including 40 whose results were known Thursday night.

Source: Philippines News Agency