13 more airports to be night-rated by 2022: CAAP

Thirteen more commercial airports are set to be made capable of accommodating evening flights by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term in 2022, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Wednesday.

CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco said 22 out of 43 commercial airports are currently night-rated.

In the years to come and through continued efforts, the CAAP endeavors to certify 13 more airports for night operations at the airport and community growth requires, Syndiongco said in a press briefing in MalacaAang.

He said night-rated airports aim to increase the operational efficiency of airports and reduce day-time flight congestion.

These facilities will help decongest the country's main gateway NAIA and boost operations in our regional airports, he said.

Before Duterte assumed office in 2016, he said there were only 14 night-rated airports.

These are the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport Authority, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Davao International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Puerta Princesa International Airport, General Santos International Airport, Zamboanga International Airport, Bacolod-Silay International Airport, Butuan Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laguindigan Airport, and Tacloban Airport.

In 2017, the CAAP was able to night-rate four airports namely Dumaguete Airport, Legaspi Airport, Roxas Airport, and Caticlan Airport.

Additional four were night rated in 2019 namely Panglao-Bohol Airport, Tuguegarao Airport (departure only), Naga Airport (departure only), and Cotabato Airport (departure only).

Based on the agency's estimates, the upgrading of an airport for night operation costs around PHP400 million, which consists of the construction and procurement of navigational facilities and equipment, as well as extension of runways.

Currently, the CAAP said it has completed a total of 120 airport projects while 166 airport projects are ongoing.

Not necessarily airports but the number of projects in certain airports, he clarified.

Source: Philippines News agency