13 more added to P3-T worth of PPP projects

MANILA: The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center said 134 projects worth PHP3.03 trillion are in the pipeline for undertaking between the government and private sector. Data released by the PPP Center over the weekend showed that 13 unsolicited proposals were recently added to the list of 121 approved projects revealed two weeks ago. These include the Sta. Rosa City Digitalized Traffic Enforcement, Municipality of Cainta Digitalized Enforcement, Caloocan City Digitalized Traffic Enforcement, Cauayan City Digitalized Traffic Enforcement, Digital Infrastructure for the Philippine National Cancer Registry and Next-Gen Clinical Research, Establishment of Hemodialysis Centers in Iloilo Provincial and District Hospitals, and the Pampanga Bulk Water Supply Project. Other projects recently added in the pipeline include the Biñan City Digitalized Traffic Enforcement, Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services, Establishment of Bulk Water Facility in La Union, La Union Integrated Terminal Exchange, Establis hment of Dialysis Center in all Provincial Government of La Union District Hospitals and La Union Medical Center, and the Cavite Bus Rapid Transit System. PPP Center deputy executive director Jeffrey Manalo earlier said that of the 134 projects, those that are in more advanced stages include the PHP23.40 billion Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway extension project; PHP12.75 billion upgrade, expansion, operations and maintenance of the Laguindingan Airport in Northern Mindanao; PHP4.53 billion New Bohol International Airport; PHP9.49 billion University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Cancer Center; and PHP400 million Dialysis Center for the Renal Center Facility of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center. "Those are the five projects we expect to be awarded by the end 2024," said Manalo. Manalo said projects that would likely be awarded by the end of 2024 or next year include the Bislig City Bulk Water, Bislig City Septage Project, and the Negros Occidental Bulk Water Supply Project . Source: Philippines News Agency