13 construction workers nabbed in Taguig drug sting

Philippine Army (PA) troops and anti-narcotics operatives arrested 13 construction workers in an operation inside the Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio on Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, the PA said its intelligence troops together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Taguig police also seized PHP88,000 worth of shabu at a construction site that also served as a drug den inside the facility.

“The arrested construction worker states that he and his fellow suspects pool their meager daily income to buy shabu to keep them alert and active while at work. Joint operatives launched the drug sting after a month-long surveillance effort that ended with a PDEA poseur buyer transacting with the suspects at the drug den within the construction site,” it added.

The suspects will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The PA does not condone illegal activities in its camps which are drug-free zones,” the PA said

Source: Philippines News Agency