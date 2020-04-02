13.1K bags of NFA rice procured for relief ops in Pangasinan

Local government units (LGUs) in Pangasinan have procured some 13,100 sacks of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) as of Thursday for their relief operations amid the extremely enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA), NFA-Western Pangasinan assistant manager Chona Maramba said the provincial government and the other LGUs have been procuring rice since March 14.

A sack of rice from NFA is sold for PHP1,250, Maramba said, adding that NFA-Western Pangasinan still has a buffer stock of more than 127,000 sacks amid the continuous procurement.

“As of today (April 2), we have 127,351 buffer stocks and hopefully would last for more or less four months,” she said.

Maramba further said they continue to buy palay (unhusked rice) from local rice farmers to augment the rising demand from the LGUs.

“Amid the crisis, we still buy palay from our farmers because we need to have sufficient stocks,” she said, adding at least 1,200 sacks of rice are being milled daily in seven authorized milling stations in the province.

Meanwhile, Maramba assured that there is sufficient rice supply in the province and thus the public should stay calm and not panic. Source: Philippines News Agency