12MP MTR: REGULATION TO LIMIT PURCHASE OF ONE AFFORDABLE HOUSE PER CITIZEN WILL BE ENFORCED

The regulation to limit the purchase of only one affordable house per eligible citizen will be enforced in an effort to ensure an adequate supply of affordable housing.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today, a housing database will be developed in this regard to enable more accurate cross-qualification screening of ownership information with relevant agencies.

The MTR said land inventory information that integrates all information on waqf land will also be established to identify suitable land for more affordable housing.

“In addition, collaboration with the state religious councils and relevant agencies will accelerate the development of affordable houses on the waqf land,” the review added.

According to the review, the regulation related to exit policy for public housing will be enforced by developing guidelines and procedures for overqualified tenants to move to appropriate housing options.

In addition, the 10-year-old moratorium period on the resale of houses will be expanded to include all public housing, said the review.

A comprehensive study will be undertaken to explore strategies and initiatives in managing affordable housing supply through the secondary market.

According to the review, the development of a national housing action plan to identify real housing needs will facilitate the provision of suitable housing, and housing programmes implemented by the government will be guided by the concept of shelter as a basic need and human right instead of ownership.

This transition is to support the Big Bold Housing measure for the rakyat and in this regard, the role of public and private sectors will be crucial by actively participating in the provision of housing that is safe, secure and affordable.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency