12K BARMM formal sector workers to get P60-M aid

Officials of the Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOLE-BARMM) are set to disburse funds amounting to nearly PHP60.2 million for 12,037 workers of the formal sector affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Formal sectors represent all jobs with specific working hours and regular wages, in which the worker has some security of tenure.

Romeo Sema, MOLE-BARMM minister, said the fund, distributed under the region’s Covid-19 Assistance Program, aims to help the formal labor sectors, especially the establishments that have been affected by the pandemic.

The fund was approved by the Office of the Chief Minister and was released by the Ministry of Finance, and Budget and Management (MFBM) to the MOLE on August 17.

Sema said the Bureau of Labor Relations and Standards (BLRS) is in the process of preparing the required documents for the release of the assistance to recipient workers in various establishments in the BARMM.

“We thank Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for acting on the matter immediately. The fund approval is a big help to Covid-19-affected workers of the region,” Sema told reporters here Tuesday.

BLRS head Abdulrakman Nor said while gatherings are not advised under the Covid-19 situation, they are considering the release of the fund through bank transfers, money remittances, or payroll accounts for nearby establishments.

“The first distribution is scheduled next week in Cotabato City for the formal sector workers, followed by other BARMM areas,” Sema said.

The MOLE-BARMM has requested concerned establishments with lacking documents to complete the requirements to support the processing of checks and payrolls of their workers.

