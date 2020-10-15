127 evacuated families in Bicol sent home as weather improves

Local disaster councils in Bicol ordered a decampment on Thursday morning of an initial 127 families or 611 persons in various evacuation centers in the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon after the weather condition improved, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the region said.

Tropical Depression Ofel hit Bicol on Wednesday, resulting in flooding in some areas due to heavy rains and swollen rivers. Among the inundated areas were 22 villages in 15 towns of Camarines Sur and five villages in the town of Daet in Camarines Norte.

Gremil Naz, OCD public information officer, said in an interview that Camarines Sur had the most number of evacuees with 296 families or 407 persons from six towns, followed by Labo town in Camarines Norte with 29 families or 145 individuals, and Casiguran town in Sorsogon with 14 families or 50 persons.

He said decampment is still ongoing in villages in the towns of Libmanan, Canaman, Pasacao and Lupi in Camarines Sur.

Naz said villagers that sought refuge in various evacuation centers were from areas prone to flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has lifted the suspension of sea travel in the region. Some 27 sea vessels were allowed to sail, bringing 312 passengers, 72 trucks, and nine cars stranded at the ports of Pioduran and Tabaco in Albay; Pilar and Castilla in Sorsogon; and Virac and San Andres in Catanduanes.

Source: Philiipines News Agency