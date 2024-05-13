ISKANDAR PUTERI, A total of 1,238 residents in the People's Housing Project (PPR) and Government Rental Houses (RSK) in Johor have been issued a 14-day notice to vacate their premises after they were found to have flouted the stipulated terms and conditions. State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the action was taken after they updated the agreement documents and profiling of 19,632 housing units involving 15 PPR and seven RSK since 2022. "We have completed the profiling of 97 per cent of housing units and identified 1,238 residents who have violated the conditions, including 613 who sublet their units. They got the premises with a monthly rental of RM250, then they rented it out to a third party several folds higher. "So, all these residents have been issued notices and if they are adamant, we will ask them to leave with the help of police and by cutting off the water supply,' he told reporters outside the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Isk andar here today. He said this was not a new issue and the committee is committed to ensuring every PPR and RSK housing unit provided by the state is inhabited by those eligible. "This doesn't happen only in Johor but in every state with such housing facilities. These premises are specifically for families with a household income of RM3,000 and below. For those earning more than RM3,000, they are advised to apply for the Johor Affordable Home (RMMJ) premises,' he said, adding that the issue of subletting is being given serious emphasis, in addition to the issue of payment arrears and illegal utility connections. Meanwhile, state Agriculture, Aro-Based Industry and Rural Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip (BN-Buloh Kasap) said the state government has allocated RM5 million for the implementation of the Jualan Kasih Johor Programme involving 200 locations statewide this year. "This programme aims to benefit 800,000 recipients, especially those in the B40 group. The products offered with reduced prices in clude chickens, eggs, cooking oil and fish,' Zahari said when answering an oral question from Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup), who wanted to know about the implementation of the programme in the state during the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting. Source: BERNAMA News Agency