123 new soldiers to serve as add’l Army forces in Bicol

LEGAZPI: At least 123 new soldiers who recently finished basic military training are now ready to be deployed to different line units of the 9th Infantry Division (9ID), a Philippine Army official said on Tuesday. In an interview, Maj. Frank Roldan, 9ID spokesperson, said members of the Candidate Soldier Course Masidlak Class 779-2023 transformed into competent, confident and capable soldiers after eight months of basic military training. "Composed of 109 males and 14 females, they also underwent a 60-day infantry orientation course, which equipped them with the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitude to conduct jungle and mountain operations and urban operations. Their knowledge and competencies will be used to accomplish all tasks and responsibilities they take under oath," Roldan said. He said the new soldiers will be added to about 7,000-strong force of 9ID that helps maintain the region's peace and development. "They are just waiting for their order of assignment but all will be assigned to six pro vinces of the region. For those who are interested in being part of the Philippine Army and dedicating their time and life to the country, continuous recruitment is being conducted in our headquarters," he added. Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao, 9ID commander, congratulated and thanked the parents of the graduates for raising their children well. "Congratulations at nawa'y nasa puso nyo ang mas mataas na adhikaing ipagtanggol ang ating bayan. Maraming salamat din po inyo, mga magulang, sa pag-aalay sa inyong mahal na anak upang maging kaisa namin sa pagtaguyod ng kapayapaan (Congratulations and may you have in your heart the higher aspiration to defend our country. Thank you very much to the parents, for offering your dear child to join us in promoting peace)," Bajao said in a statement.