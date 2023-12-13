123 loose firearms, 15 explosives seized in Caraga weeklong ops

BUTUAN: At least 123 loose firearms,15 explosives, and PHP627,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by field units of the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) under a Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) conducted on Dec. 4 to 12. In an interview on Wednesday, Maj. Jennifer Omiter, PRO-13 information office chief, said the SACLEO also led to the arrest of four suspects for possession of loose firearms and explosives and 35 drug suspects. 'This is a continuing anti-criminality drive of PRO-13 to ensure the safety and security of the people in the Caraga Region for this Christmas season,' Omiter said. Police confiscated 40 .38-caliber revolvers, eight .45-caliber pistols, two .40-caliber pistols, two 9mm caliber pistols, six .22-caliber pistols, nine shotguns, and 56 improvised firearms. Explosives seized during the operations included six hand grenades, two improvised explosive devices, four 40mm ammunition, and three rifle grenades. In the series of anti-ill egal drug operations, some 91 grams of shabu worth PHP618,762 and 71 grams of marijuana worth PHP8,562were also seized from the arrested drug suspects. Of the arrested drug suspects, 15 were high-value individuals, while 20 were identified as street-level individuals. Source: Philippines News Agency