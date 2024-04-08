12,246 register for 2024 Bar Exams

MANILA: A total of 12,246 registrants have signed up for the 2024 Bar Examinations, the Supreme Court said Monday. The deadline for the application for the 2024 Bar Examinations was on April 5. The digitalized Bar Examinations will be held on September 8, 11 and 15 in multiple sites throughout the country. The exam schedules are as follows: September 8 - Political and Public International Law, Commercial and Taxation Laws; September 11 - Civil Law, Labor Law, and Social Legislations; and September 15 - Criminal Law, Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises. As in previous exams, the Court said it shall establish various local testing centers (LTCs) in key cities across the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The applicants may check their assigned LTCs in the Supreme Court's online platform, Bar Applicant Registration System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA). Matters regarding the guidelines and rules of conduct for the 2024 Bar Examinations will be announced in sub sequent Bar bulletins. The Court reminds the public that only information posted on the 2024 Bar microsite, https://sc.judiciary.gov.ph/bar-2024/, and its online platforms are true and accurate. In the 2023 Bar exams, 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed, registering a passing rate of 33.77 percent. Source: Philippines News Agency