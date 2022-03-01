﻿121K PNP personnel get booster shots

More than half of the police force has already received booster doses against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In its latest Covid-19 tracker, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said 54.90 percent or 120,878 personnel out of a total of 224,817 personnel have received the third shot.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated personnel have now reached 97.94 percent which is equivalent to 220,182.

In the same update, the PNP also said that only 1.73 percent or 3,893 are waiting for their second shots.

Only 742 personnel or 0.33 percent remain unvaccinated.

The police force also recorded only one new case, bringing the total of infections to 48,812 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The active cases stand at 29 while the recoveries and deaths remain at 48,665 and 128, respectively, as no new recoveries and deaths were reported.

Source: Philippines News Agency