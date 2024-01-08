12 rescued from sinking banca in Zambo Norte

MANILA: Twelve passengers of a sinking private motorbanca were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and workers from the local government unit (LGU) in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte on Sunday. In a situation report on Monday, the PCG said LGU personnel were traveling to Dapitan City from Selinog Island when they spotted the sinking motorbanca. The motorbanca, already submerged during the rescue, was carrying two infants, two children, and eight adults. According to the rescued individuals, they came from Purok Langaman in Talisay and were headed to Rizal Shrine in Dapitan City when the motorbanca's outrigger was accidentally damaged, causing it to submerge. After the rescue, they were brought to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Dapitan City for further assistance. Source: Philippines News Agency