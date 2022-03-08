﻿12 ‘pro-worker’ Senate bets get TUCP support

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) on Monday endorsed 12 senatorial candidates for the May 9 elections, citing their pro-worker platforms and accomplishments.

“We are confident that these 12 pro-workers (senatorial candidates) will carry the torch for working men and women as well as their families in the next Senate. Their presence will be critical in ensuring that the next Administration will address the need to create jobs that have been lost in a pandemic, and to ensure that workers will not fall victim to increased labor flexibilization, and to unfair wages,” said TUCP president Raymond Mendoza in a statement.

Mendoza added that the candidates were picked after a “lengthy, diligent, and thorough vetting process, and in consultation with the members of our federations”.

“We believe that these (senatorial candidates) have platforms and programs that are truly aligned with our “Otso-Otso Agenda” which incorporate our priority eight Legislative Agenda and our eight Executive Policy Agenda,” he added.

The group said they will actively campaign and work for the victory for the following candidates:

— Senator Risa Hontiveros for having passed the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, and championing the Senate ratification of ILO Convention 151, recognizing the right of Government workers to unionize and collectively bargain;

— Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar for pushing the “Build, Build, Build initiative”, which has created jobs for the construction workers and increased the critical infrastructure necessary to revive the economy;

— Human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares for his lifelong commitment to the cause of human rights and labor rights, and for making common cause with all workers regardless of ideology or organizational distinction;

— Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro for his long involvement in the professionalization and modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and his holistic and programmatic approach to developing a more effective disaster resiliency program in a country facing countless typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions;

— Senator Joel Villanueva for championing security of tenure and the passage of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and for being a partner of the TUCP in all its legislative initiatives;

— Antique Rep. Loren Legarda for championing the cause of indigenous peoples, the environmental movement, and alternative energy, most especially solar, and upholding the interest of Filipinos during her tenure as chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

— Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano for passing the Iskolar ng Bayan Act and the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons Act, and for continually pushing for legislation that ensures the protection of marginalized sectors;

— Labor leader Elmer Labog for his service and sacrifice for the Filipino workers and his courage in pursuing the path of labor justice;

— Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno for his genuine love, dedication, and sacrifice to advocate social justice and respect of human rights in the face of great odds;

— Former Mindanao Development Authority chairperson Emmanuel Piñol for being a true Mindanaoan leader, who understands the agricultural needs and developmental concerns of all of Mindanao;

— Senator Richard Gordon for always being among the first to respond to all disasters and crises, placing the needs of victims, the dispossessed, and the homeless first and foremost through his long and inspired leadership of the Philippine Red Cross;

— Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada for passing the Kasambahay Law, OWWA Act, and the Special Program of Employment of Studies Act during his long chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Labor.

Mendoza said these candidates have demonstrated an appreciation of how to create jobs as the country continues to see high unemployment and underemployment figures.

“The 10-month average for unemployment remains at 4 million unemployed. The 10-month average for underemployment is at 7 million. These numbers represent 11 million families, who along with workers in the informal sector, are at increased risk of hunger and falling more into poverty,” he added.

He also cited the need to address job security both in the government and private sector which is currently hindered by contractualization.

“Contractualization in both sectors continues to be a dead-end for millions of workers who will forever be minimum wage earners, and therefore remain without hope, without social mobility, and without a future,” Mendoza added.

Meanwhile, senatorial candidate Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar is pushing for an increase in the salaries of workers due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the soaring prices of fuel products and other basic commodities.

The retired police general said it has already been years that workers are urging the national government to increase their daily minimum wage.

Last week, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III admitted that while a PHP537 minimum wage is not sufficient, concerns also mount on whether small businesses could afford a salary hike for their workers.

Aside from higher salaries, Eleazar vowed to push for additional benefits for workers, including those for their health and the education of their children.

Source: Philippines News Agency