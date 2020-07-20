12 new Covid-19 cases bring Nueva Ecija’s total to 133

The total number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in this province has jumped to 133, the Nueva Ecija Inter-Agency Task Force (NEIATF) reported, citing data released on Sunday.

The NEIATF said a physician and five other medical front-liners were among the 12 cases added to the list of those infected with the dreaded virus in the province.

The report showed that the 72-year-old-male doctor, who is from this city, traveled to Quezon City where he went to a bank, attended a birthday party, and visited a sibling earlier this month.

Of the other health workers, the NEIATF said one is a resident of the Science City of Muñoz, who works at Premiere Medical Center here; a male nursing attendant in Palayan City and three others who were believed to have been exposed to a 70-year-old patient, who died last July 16 in Barangay Triala, Guimba, this province.

Also included in the list of 12 new cases are two residents of Jaen town — a 36-year-old security guard who had traveled to Quezon City, and a 40-year-old male who went to Divisoria in Manila last July 5 — and a woman from Palayan City.

The list provided by the Department of Health (DOH) to NEIATF also includes the live-in partner of a vendor in Sangitan Market, who earlier tested positive of Covid-19; a 44-year-old man who underwent swabbing after suffering severe cough; and a 63-year-old woman from San Isidro town who returned to the country after being stranded in Singapore from March 1 to July 13.

The new patients are either under strict home quarantine or in a designated quarantine facility, the report said.

Meanwhile, the total number of those who recovered from the dreaded disease in the province is 68 while the number of deaths stayed at six.

Source: Philippines News Agency