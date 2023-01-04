12 nabbed as cops dismantle drug den in Bulacan

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan: A suspected drug den was dismantled, resulting in the arrest of 12 drug suspects in the City of San Jose del Monte, this province on Tuesday.

In his report on Wednesday, Col. Relly Arnedo, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the arrested suspects were identified as Dominick Torente, Edwin Diaropa, Marvin Aguas, Raymond Barro, Carolyn Broto, Crizaldy Cabrera, Jobert Baccay, Jose Arca, Bernardo Tenerife, Jefferson Estandian, Ricardo Gonzales and Victor Evangelista.

Arnedo said personnel of the city police station conducted the anti-illegal drugs operation in Barangay Bagong Buhay around 9 p.m. Tuesday which led to the dismantling of the drug den and the arrest of the suspects.

He said recovered from the suspects were 33 sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less four grams with an estimated street value of PHP26,000, drug paraphernalia and marked money.

Likewise, Arnedo said five other drug peddlers were arrested during a series of operations conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Units of the towns of Plaridel, Guiguinto, and Bocaue

Source: Philippines News Agency