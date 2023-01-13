12 ‘misled’ NPA rebels yield in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN: Realizing they have been "duped and manipulated," a dozen members of the communist New Peoples’ Army (NPA) operating in the mountains of Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces surrendered to authorities, an official said Friday.

Col. Christopher Bermudez, Sultan Kudarat provincial police director, said the surrenderers were presented to Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu during surrender rites held Thursday afternoon at the provincial capitol grounds here.

Bermudez said the surrenderers were members of the NPA Platoon Arabo of Guerrilla Front Daguma, Far South Mindanao Region, under a certain Felimon Villegas alias Commander Yoyo.

“The surrenderers denounced their support to the NPA because they were fooled,” Bermudez said.

He said the surrenderers are now enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-CLIP to help them live decent and normal lives again.

Mangudadatu extended cash aid to the group and assured them of continuous help throughout the process of their surrender and mainstreaming.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for Soccsksargen Region, lauded both the provincial government and the Sultan Kudarat police force for continuously working together in bringing rebels back to the folds of the law.

“We are glad that these NPA rebels have decided to surrender and be allowed to avail of the E-CLIP so they can start a new life for a better future with their families,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency