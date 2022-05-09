﻿12 gun ban violators fall in Surigao Norte town

Twelve alleged members of a private armed group were arrested while high-powered firearms were seized in a two-day joint operation of a police and military team in the Surigao del Norte town of Malimono.

Maj. Dorothy Tumulak, the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) information officer, said the operations carried out Sunday netted 12 suspects and four more were arrested on Monday.

“The local police office in Malimono town first received information on Sunday on the presence of armed men in Purok 4, Barangay Binocaran,” Tumulak said.

She said police, together with the troops of the Army’s 30th Infantry Battalion, immediately proceeded to the area and arrested eight persons with seven high-powered firearms.

They are identified as Keith Acelo Non, 39, of Tagaytay, Cavite; Michael Angelo Talosig Andres, 28, of Alaminos, Laguna; Falcon Eral Sinaca, 50, and Bryan Canibel Sala, 40, both of Malimono; Lino Sales Orbe, 65, of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan; Ernesto Adlaon Balopeños, 36, of Poblacion Brooks Point, Palawan; Julius Dalman Cabonce, 27, of Dipolog City; and Ricky Zabalero Banlas, 38, of Magtangale, Balingoan, Misamis Oriental.

Firearms seized from the suspects were three M4 rifles, three cal.45 pistols, a 9mm pistol, and various ammunition.

Three vehicles were also seized from the suspects.

On Monday morning, Tumulak said four other suspects were arrested by the Malimono police and troops from the police’s Special Action Force at a checkpoint in Barangay Pili.

“The four suspects were onboard three motorcycles when flagged down at the checkpoint. One of the suspects immediately threw two sling bags when checked by authorities,” she said.

Recovered from the sling bags were two fully loaded cal.45 pistols.

Nabbed were Abdulla Malic Sahalain, 26, of Lustre, Sta. Catalina, Zamboanga City; Edgar Alba Diaz, 51, of San Vicente, Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Avenir Adelantar Lim, 42, of Lower Calarian, Zamboanga City; and Junypeth Baroca Sumili, 34 of Caimito, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

All suspects are now in police custody.

Source: Philippines News Agency