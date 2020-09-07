12 detained for quarantine breach in Cotabato City

A dozen people were detained for loitering while an internet cafe owner was fined for violating the “no movement” quarantine policy here on Sunday.

Rolen Balquin, city public safety officer and vice-chair of the Composite Quarantine Team (CQT), said loiterers were stopped from proceeding further to their trips in the city due to strict anti-coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) rules under the “no movement Sunday” directive of the city government.

The CQT has also suspended the operation of an internet gaming shop along Ortouste Ext., Barangay Rosary Heights 7 here for opening on Sunday.

Two customers of the internet shop were fined PHP5,000 each, while its owner was meted a PHP40,000 fine for violations that include operating without a business permit.

Ten other loiterers chanced upon in various parts of the city were also fined PHP5,000 each.

“There are no ‘sacred cows’ under this policy. Only front-liners going to their assigned places of work are allowed to use the streets on Sundays,” Balquin told reporters here in an interview Monday.

He said the courts will decide whether the violators would serve a compulsory time for community service or remain in detention until they have paid their corresponding fines.

This city currently has 39 active coronavirus disease 2019 cases prompting it to implement the “No Movement Sunday” to contain the spread of the virus. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency