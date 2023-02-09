12.1K N. Ecija residents to benefit from cash-for-work program

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will tap more than 12,000 indigent residents in this province to work on activities classified as risk-resilient projects.

This is under the DSWD’s Risk Resiliency Program - Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Disaster Risk Reduction (RRP-CCAM DRR).

Jojo Daniel, chief of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), said in an interview on Thursday the move is in response to the request of Governor Aurelio Umali to provide indigents with a temporary source of income through the cash-for-work scheme.

Daniel said the DSWD has allotted PHP51 million for the salaries of 12,133 residents from the province’s 27 municipalities and five cities.

Through the cash-for-work scheme, he said, the DSWD would provide temporary employment starting in May, anchored on the climate change action plan of the local government units (LGUs), such as communal and backyard gardening, tree planting, plastic bottle recycling, and river banks rehabilitation.

Each program beneficiary will receive PHP4,200 as compensation for 10 days of work.

Daniel said the projects under the RRP-CCAM DRR focus on empowering communities to become disaster-resilient by combating the effects of climate change.

Through the RRP-CCAM DRR, he said, the DSWD not only educates the public about the effects of climate change and adaptation but also encourages them to take care of the environment.

“The program aims at strengthening the residents' capabilities on how to deal with climate change and at the same time, encourage the communities to unite in effectively addressing the threat of global warming,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency