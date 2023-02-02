11K renewals logged in Butuan’s one-stop shop biz registration

BUTUAN CITY: At least 11,306 business establishments renewed their registrations during the month-long Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) that was conducted by the city government here last month.

In a statement Thursday, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said aside from the renewals, 1,308 new businesses were also registered during the one-stop shop initiative.

The BOSS, led by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), was conducted at Robinsons Place in this city from Jan. 2 to 31.

“The BPLO is calling those who were not able to renew and register last month to have their renewals of business permits or secure new permits this month of February,” the PIO said.

Through the BOSS system, all the documents and requirements needed from the different offices and agencies of the government are positioned in one place.

The conduct of the BOSS is also in line with the provisions of Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business Law

Source: Philippines News Agency